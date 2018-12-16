KavinskyBorn 31 July 1975
Kavinsky
1975-07-31
Kavinsky Biography (Wikipedia)
Vincent Belorgey (born July 31, 1975), known professionally as Kavinsky, is a French musician, producer and DJ. His production style is very reminiscent of the electropop film soundtracks of the 1980s. Kavinsky claimed that his music is inspired by thousands of movies he watched as a young boy and that he has cherry-picked the best parts from them, consolidating them into one concept. Kavinsky has been compared to many similar French house artists including Daft Punk and Danger. He achieved greater mainstream recognition after his song "Nightcall" was featured in the 2011 film Drive. His debut studio album, OutRun, was released in 2013.
Kavinsky Tracks
Nightcall
Nightcall
Blizzard
Blizzard
Odd Look
Nightcall (feat. Lovefoxxx)
Nightcall (feat. Lovefoxxx)
Roadgame
Roadgame
Odd Look (feat. The Weeknd) (A-Trak Remix)
Odd Look (feat. The Weeknd) (A-Trak Remix)
Nightcall (Eewas Cesium Remix)
Nightcall (Eewas Cesium Remix)
Rampage
Rampage
Protovision
Protovision
Odd Look (feat. The Weeknd) (A Trak Remix) (feat. The Weeknd)
The Weekend feat Odd Look
The Weekend feat Odd Look
Odd Look (feat. The Weeknd)
Odd Look (feat. The Weeknd)
Kavinsky Links
