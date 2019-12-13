Roy Ernest Hay (born 12 August 1961, Southend, Essex, England) is the guitarist-keyboardist with Culture Club, a band of the 1980s fronted by Boy George. Hay, a trained pianist since the age of five, replaced founding member Johnny Suede in 1981. Some of Hay's musical influences were Stevie Wonder, The Isley Brothers and Led Zeppelin. Before his involvement with Culture Club, Hay was a hairdresser in his native Essex.

It was during Culture Club's beginnings that Hay met Alison Green. The two married in 1982 and had a child, Sunny, in 1986. They divorced in 2005, although the two had been separated since 1995.

According to the "Culture Club" episode the VH-1 series Behind the Music, Hay assisted Boy George in giving up heroin. The singer suffered the painful withdrawal symptoms closely attended by Hay in his Essex home.

Following Culture Club, Hay formed another band, called This Way Up. In 1987, they released three singles: "Tell Me Why", "If I Can't Have You" and "Louise". An album, Feeling Good About It, was released in some European countries and in Japan in 1987. All those records flopped, "Tell Me Why" being the only one that charted, for one week at number 72 in the UK Singles Chart.