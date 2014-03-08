Roy PorterBorn 30 July 1923. Died 25 January 1998
Roy Lee Porter (July 30, 1923, Walsenburg, Colorado – January 24 or 25, 1998, Los Angeles) was an American jazz drummer.
Cool Fantasy Parts 1 and 2
Robert Isabell, Gene Porter, James King, Snooky Young, Howard McGhee, Karl George, Vic Dickenson, Gene Roland, Teddy Edwards, Vernon Biddle, Bob Kesterson & Roy Porter
Cool Fantasy Parts 1 and 2
Cool Fantasy Parts 1 and 2
Performer
Jessica (Vocal Version)
Roy Porter
Jessica (Vocal Version)
Jessica (Vocal Version)
Party Time
Roy Porter
Party Time
Party Time
