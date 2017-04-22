張雨生Born 7 June 1966. Died 12 November 1997
張雨生
1966-06-07
張雨生 Biography (Wikipedia)
Tom Chang or Chang Yu-sheng (Chinese: 張雨生; 7 June 1966 – 12 November 1997) was a Taiwanese singer, songwriter and music producer. He is widely regarded as one of the greatest singers in Mandarin music history.
張雨生 Tracks
Never Turn Back
張雨生
Never Turn Back
Never Turn Back
張雨生 Links
