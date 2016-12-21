Brother BonesBorn 4 October 1902. Died June 1974
Brother Bones Biography (Wikipedia)
Freeman Davis (October 4, 1902 – June 14, 1974) was an American whistling and bone playing recording artist best known by his stage name Brother Bones as well as "Whistling Sam".
Sweet Georgia Brown
