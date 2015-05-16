Martha RayeBorn 27 August 1916. Died 19 October 1994
Martha Raye
Martha Raye Biography (Wikipedia)
Martha Raye (August 27, 1916 – October 19, 1994) was an American comic actress and singer who performed in movies, and later on television. She also acted in plays, including Broadway. She was honored in 1969 with an Academy Award as the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award recipient for her volunteer efforts and services to the troops.
Alien [Live]
Alien [Live]
Bet You Wish [Live]
Bet You Wish [Live]
Body & Soul
Body & Soul
I Cover The Waterfront
I Cover The Waterfront
