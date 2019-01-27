Ida MariaBorn 13 July 1984
Ida Maria Børli Sivertsen ( EE-də; born 13 July 1984), better known simply as Ida Maria, is a Norwegian musician and songwriter. Her first album, Fortress Round My Heart, was released in 2008. In November 2010, she released her second album Katla in Norway; the album was released internationally on 7 June 2011. In August 2013, Maria digitally released her third album Love Conquers All in Norway.
In The Morning Light
I Like You So Much Better When You're Naked
Oh My God
Drive Away My Heart
Louie
Stella
Better When You're Naked (Instrumental)
Live Lounge: Ida Maria
BBC Maida Vale Studios, London
2008-07-25T15:09:58
