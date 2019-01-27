Ida Maria Børli Sivertsen ( EE-də; born 13 July 1984), better known simply as Ida Maria, is a Norwegian musician and songwriter. Her first album, Fortress Round My Heart, was released in 2008. In November 2010, she released her second album Katla in Norway; the album was released internationally on 7 June 2011. In August 2013, Maria digitally released her third album Love Conquers All in Norway.