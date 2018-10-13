Rachael Sage is an American singer-songwriter and producer, visual artist, and founded her own record label at the dawn of her musical career. As a youth, Sage dabbled in a variety of the arts, from dance to poetry, but it is as a musician that she is best known. Sage has shared stages with A Great Big World, Semi Precious Weapons, Sarah McLachlan, Judy Collins, Marc Cohn, The Animals, Jamie Cullum, and Ani DiFranco, and was named one of the Top 100 Independent Artists of the Past 15 Years by Performing Songwriter magazine. Her performances combine music with musicianship with between-song banter, which The New York Times dubbed Sage's "inner Fanny Brice", and "Jewish Norah Jones"—even going so far as to call her a comedian. She has released fourteen full-length solo albums, as of May 2018, on her own label, MPress Records, and regularly tours both North America and Europe.