The Tennors
The Tennors Biography (Wikipedia)
The Tennors were a Jamaican rocksteady and reggae vocal group in the 1960s and '70s. Among the band's hits was "Ride Yu Donkey" in 1968. The song was featured on the soundtrack to the 2005 film Broken Flowers.
The Tennors Tracks
Weather Report
Ride Your Donkey
Pressure and Slide
Ride Me Donkey
I Can Remember
I've Got To Get You Off My Mind
