Nick FatoolBorn 2 January 1914. Died 26 September 2000
1915-01-02
Nick Fatool (January 2, 1915 – September 26, 2000) was an American jazz drummer.
Skylark
Skylark
Skylark
Winter Moon
Winter Moon
Winter Moon
Flying Home
Flying Home
Flying Home
Rose Room
Rose Room
Rose Room
Carolina In The Morning
Carolina In The Morning
Carolina In The Morning
