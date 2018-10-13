KlinikBelgian industrial music band. Formed 1981
Klinik
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1981
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/eb5a1cc9-fe82-4a39-84c3-c52ffb7a1b20
Klinik Biography (Wikipedia)
Klinik, (sometimes called The Klinik), is an industrial music band from Belgium, originally formed around 1982 by electro-synthpop practitioner Marc Verhaeghen, who is the only constant member.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Klinik Tracks
Sort by
Stay (Mariel Ito Mix)
Klinik
Stay (Mariel Ito Mix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Stay (Mariel Ito Mix)
Last played on
We are One
Klinik
We are One
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
We are One
Last played on
Klinik Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist