Shop AssistantsFormed 1984. Disbanded 1990
Shop Assistants
1984
Shop Assistants Biography (Wikipedia)
Shop Assistants were an indie pop band from Edinburgh, Scotland, formed in 1984, initially as Buba & The Shop Assistants. After achieving success with independent releases they signed to Chrysalis Records sublabel Blue Guitar, releasing their only album in 1986. After splitting in 1987, with singer Alex Taylor moving on to The Motorcycle Boy, they reformed for two further singles in 1990.
Shop Assistants Tracks
I Don't Wanna Be Friends With You
Shop Assistants
I Don't Wanna Be Friends With You
I Don't Wanna Be Friends With You
Train From Kansas City
Shop Assistants
Train From Kansas City
Train From Kansas City
Somewhere In China - BBC Session 08/10/1985
Shop Assistants
Somewhere In China - BBC Session 08/10/1985
Somewhere In China - BBC Session 08/10/1985
All That Ever Mattered - BBC Session 08/10/1985
Shop Assistants
All That Ever Mattered - BBC Session 08/10/1985
Safety Net - BBC Session 08/10/1985
Shop Assistants
Safety Net - BBC Session 08/10/1985
Safety Net - BBC Session 08/10/1985
Safety Net
Shop Assistants
Safety Net
Safety Net
All That Ever Mattered
David Keegan
All That Ever Mattered
All That Ever Mattered
Looking Back
Shop Assistants
Looking Back
Looking Back
Something To Do
Shop Assistants
Something To Do
Something To Do
All Day Long
Shop Assistants
All Day Long
All Day Long
Caledonian Road
Shop Assistants
Caledonian Road
Caledonian Road
All of the Time (Janice Long session 16th Feb 1986)
Shop Assistants
All of the Time (Janice Long session 16th Feb 1986)
Nature Lover (Janice Long session 16th Feb 1986)
Shop Assistants
Nature Lover (Janice Long session 16th Feb 1986)
Home Again (Janice Long session 16th Feb 1986)
Shop Assistants
Home Again (Janice Long session 16th Feb 1986)
Looking Back (Janice Long session 16th Feb 1986)
Shop Assistants
Looking Back (Janice Long session 16th Feb 1986)
Nature Lover (Radio 1 Session, 16 Feb 1986)
Shop Assistants
Nature Lover (Radio 1 Session, 16 Feb 1986)
Nature Lover (Radio 1 Session, 16 Feb 1986)
All Of The Time (Radio 1 Session, 16 Feb 1986)
Shop Assistants
All Of The Time (Radio 1 Session, 16 Feb 1986)
I Don't Want To Be Friends With You (Radio 1 Session, 16 Feb 1986)
Shop Assistants
I Don't Want To Be Friends With You (Radio 1 Session, 16 Feb 1986)
Looking Back (Radio 1 Session, 16 Feb 1986)
Shop Assistants
Looking Back (Radio 1 Session, 16 Feb 1986)
Looking Back (Radio 1 Session, 16 Feb 1986)
Before I Wake (Radio 1 Session, 11 Nov 1986)
Shop Assistants
Before I Wake (Radio 1 Session, 11 Nov 1986)
I Don't Want To Be Friends With You (Radio 1 Session, 11 Nov 1986)
Shop Assistants
I Don't Want To Be Friends With You (Radio 1 Session, 11 Nov 1986)
Fixed Grin (Radio 1 Session, 11 Nov 1986)
Shop Assistants
Fixed Grin (Radio 1 Session, 11 Nov 1986)
Fixed Grin (Radio 1 Session, 11 Nov 1986)
Somewhere In China
Shop Assistants
Somewhere In China
Somewhere In China
All That Ever Mattered (John Peel session 081085)
Shop Assistants
All That Ever Mattered (John Peel session 081085)
Somewhere In China (John Peel session 081085)
Shop Assistants
Somewhere In China (John Peel session 081085)
Safety Net (John Peel session 081085)
Shop Assistants
Safety Net (John Peel session 081085)
Safety Net (John Peel session 081085)
