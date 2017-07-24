Juan Francés de Iribarren (Sangüesa, 1699 – Málaga, 2 September 1767) was a Spanish late baroque composer.

Iribarren was christened on 24 March 1699 at the Church of St. James the Great in Sangüesa. He was a choirboy in the capilla real under José de Torres, who in 1717 recommended him for the post of organist at the Old Cathedral of Salamanca, where he remained for 16 years until 1733.

In 1733 he came second in the competition for maestro de capilla at the Cathedral of Malaga, and was awarded the position when the winner, Manuel Martinez Delgado, died suddenly. In 1741, Irribaren's salary was raised to prevent him taking the post of maestro di cappella of the Cathedral of Valladolid, thereafter he remained in Malaga until his retirement, a year before his death. He is buried in the cathedral.