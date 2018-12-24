Will OldhamBorn 24 December 1970
Will Oldham
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1970-12-24
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/eb51090c-662a-47a1-967c-c63292d9831a
Will Oldham Biography (Wikipedia)
Will Oldham (born January 15, 1970), better known by the stage name Bonnie "Prince" Billy, is an American singer-songwriter and actor. From 1993 to 1997, he performed and recorded under variations of the Palace name, including the Palace Brothers, Palace Songs, and Palace Music. After releasing material under his own name, he adopted the Bonnie "Prince" Billy name for the majority of his output since 1998.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Will Oldham Tracks
Sort by
Strange Affair
Will Oldham
Strange Affair
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Strange Affair
Last played on
O Let It Be
Will Oldham
O Let It Be
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
O Let It Be
Last played on
Big Friday
Will Oldham
Big Friday
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Big Friday
Last played on
Only Someone Running
Will Oldham
Only Someone Running
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Only Someone Running
Last played on
Stay On My Shore
Joan Shelley
Stay On My Shore
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p052mxxw.jpglink
Stay On My Shore
Last played on
Am I Demon
Bonnie “Prince” Billy
Am I Demon
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhc6.jpglink
Am I Demon
Last played on
Will Oldham Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist