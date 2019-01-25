Sir John Eliot GardinerBorn 20 April 1943
Sir John Eliot Gardiner
1943-04-20
Sir John Eliot Gardiner Biography (Wikipedia)
Sir John Eliot Gardiner, CBE HonFBA (born 20 April 1943) is an English conductor, particularly known for his performances of the works of Johann Sebastian Bach and of other baroque music.
Sir John Eliot Gardiner Performances & Interviews
- A performance of Beethoven's Fifth Symphonyhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03wtx45.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03wtx45.jpg2016-05-31T13:55:00.000ZJohn Eliot Gardiner and the Orchestre Revolutionnaire et Romantique perform Beethoven’s Fifth Symphony.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03wtytp
A performance of Beethoven's Fifth Symphony
- Overcoming the familiarity of the Fifthhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03wtjs7.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03wtjs7.jpg2016-05-31T12:04:00.000ZJohn and the orchestra discuss the task of bringing originality to the most famous piece of classical music ever written.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03wtn7x
Overcoming the familiarity of the Fifth
- J. S. Bach: Ascension Oratorio - Preview Cliphttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01g8lp9.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01g8lp9.jpg2013-12-10T16:45:00.000ZListen to an excerpt from J. S. Bach's Ascension Oratorio.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01n50y9
J. S. Bach: Ascension Oratorio - Preview Clip
- J. S. Bach: Easter Oratorio - Preview Cliphttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01g8lp9.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01g8lp9.jpg2013-12-10T16:42:00.000ZListen to an excerpt from J. S. Bach's Easter Oratorio.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01n50jw
J. S. Bach: Easter Oratorio - Preview Clip
Sir John Eliot Gardiner Tracks
Cantata no. 140 BWV.140 (Wachet auf, ruft uns die Stimme)
Johann Sebastian Bach
Johann Sebastian Bach
Cantata no. 140 BWV.140 (Wachet auf, ruft uns die Stimme)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfb5.jpglink
Cantata no. 140 BWV.140 (Wachet auf, ruft uns die Stimme)
Last played on
Cantata no. 81 BWV.81 (Jesus schlaft, was soll ich hoffen)
Johann Sebastian Bach
Johann Sebastian Bach
Cantata no. 81 BWV.81 (Jesus schlaft, was soll ich hoffen)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfb5.jpglink
Cantata no. 81 BWV.81 (Jesus schlaft, was soll ich hoffen)
Last played on
Cantata no. 12 BWV.12 (Weinen, Klagen, Sorgen, Zagen)
Johann Sebastian Bach
Johann Sebastian Bach
Cantata no. 12 BWV.12 (Weinen, Klagen, Sorgen, Zagen)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfb5.jpglink
Cantata no. 12 BWV.12 (Weinen, Klagen, Sorgen, Zagen)
Last played on
O ewiges Feuer, o Ursprung der Liebe (Cantata No 34)
Johann Sebastian Bach
Johann Sebastian Bach
O ewiges Feuer, o Ursprung der Liebe (Cantata No 34)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfb5.jpglink
O ewiges Feuer, o Ursprung der Liebe (Cantata No 34)
Last played on
Cantata no. 70 BWV.70 (Wachet, betet, seid bereit allezeit)
Johann Sebastian Bach
Johann Sebastian Bach
Cantata no. 70 BWV.70 (Wachet, betet, seid bereit allezeit)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfb5.jpglink
Cantata no. 70 BWV.70 (Wachet, betet, seid bereit allezeit)
Last played on
The Return of Ulysses (Act 1, Scene 6)
Claudio Monteverdi
Claudio Monteverdi
The Return of Ulysses (Act 1, Scene 6)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxh6.jpglink
The Return of Ulysses (Act 1, Scene 6)
Last played on
Requiem aeternam (Requiem (K.626) in D minor)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Requiem aeternam (Requiem (K.626) in D minor)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024q7mb.jpglink
Requiem aeternam (Requiem (K.626) in D minor)
Last played on
Serenade no. 2 in A major Op.16: 5th movement; Rondo
Johannes Brahms
Johannes Brahms
Serenade no. 2 in A major Op.16: 5th movement; Rondo
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkmb.jpglink
Serenade no. 2 in A major Op.16: 5th movement; Rondo
Last played on
Air en rondeau (Dardanus)
Jean‐Philippe Rameau
Air en rondeau (Dardanus)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjw5.jpglink
Air en rondeau (Dardanus)
Last played on
Agrippina (Overture)
George Frideric Handel
Agrippina (Overture)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ljmv1.jpglink
Agrippina (Overture)
Last played on
These delights if thou canst give (L' Allegro, il penseroso, ed il moderato)
George Frideric Handel
George Frideric Handel
These delights if thou canst give (L' Allegro, il penseroso, ed il moderato)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ljmv1.jpglink
These delights if thou canst give (L' Allegro, il penseroso, ed il moderato)
Last played on
Mirth admit me of thy crew (L' Allegro, il penseroso, ed il moderato)
George Frideric Handel
George Frideric Handel
Mirth admit me of thy crew (L' Allegro, il penseroso, ed il moderato)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ljmv1.jpglink
Mirth admit me of thy crew (L' Allegro, il penseroso, ed il moderato)
Singer
Last played on
Meine Seel erhebt den Herren (Cantata No 10)
Johann Sebastian Bach
Johann Sebastian Bach
Meine Seel erhebt den Herren (Cantata No 10)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfb5.jpglink
Meine Seel erhebt den Herren (Cantata No 10)
Last played on
Larghetto for horn and orchestra
Emmanuel Chabrier
Larghetto for horn and orchestra
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtbj.jpglink
Larghetto for horn and orchestra
Last played on
Symphony No 4 in A major, Op 90 (Italian)
Felix Mendelssohn
Felix Mendelssohn
Symphony No 4 in A major, Op 90 (Italian)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdsq.jpglink
Symphony No 4 in A major, Op 90 (Italian)
Last played on
Cantata no. 70, Wachet! betet! betet! wachet! (extract)
Johann Sebastian Bach
Johann Sebastian Bach
Cantata no. 70, Wachet! betet! betet! wachet! (extract)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfb5.jpglink
Cantata no. 70, Wachet! betet! betet! wachet! (extract)
Last played on
Magnificat in E flat, BWV 243a: I. Magnificat anima mea Dominum
Johann Sebastian Bach
Johann Sebastian Bach
Magnificat in E flat, BWV 243a: I. Magnificat anima mea Dominum
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfb5.jpglink
Magnificat in E flat, BWV 243a: I. Magnificat anima mea Dominum
Last played on
Cantata No 65: Chorus and Chorale
Johann Sebastian Bach
Cantata No 65: Chorus and Chorale
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfb5.jpglink
Cantata No 65: Chorus and Chorale
Orchestra
Last played on
Singet dem Herrn ein neues Lied!, BWV 190
Johann Sebastian Bach
Singet dem Herrn ein neues Lied!, BWV 190
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfb5.jpglink
Singet dem Herrn ein neues Lied!, BWV 190
Last played on
He shall drink of the brook (Dixit Dominus)
George Frideric Handel
He shall drink of the brook (Dixit Dominus)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ljmv1.jpglink
He shall drink of the brook (Dixit Dominus)
Last played on
I'm Seventeen Come Sunday
Percy Grainger
I'm Seventeen Come Sunday
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxnh.jpglink
I'm Seventeen Come Sunday
Orchestra
Last played on
Scylla and Glaucus (Act 4 sc.5)
Jean‐Marie Leclair
Scylla and Glaucus (Act 4 sc.5)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br16l.jpglink
Scylla and Glaucus (Act 4 sc.5)
Last played on
Mass in F major BWV.233: Gloria in excelsis Deo
Johann Sebastian Bach
Johann Sebastian Bach
Mass in F major BWV.233: Gloria in excelsis Deo
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfb5.jpglink
Mass in F major BWV.233: Gloria in excelsis Deo
Last played on
Weihnachts-Oratorium (BWV.248); Pt.2, nos.19 - 21
Johann Sebastian Bach
Johann Sebastian Bach
Weihnachts-Oratorium (BWV.248); Pt.2, nos.19 - 21
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfb5.jpglink
Weihnachts-Oratorium (BWV.248); Pt.2, nos.19 - 21
Last played on
Was die Welt (Cantata no. 64 BWV.64)
Johann Sebastian Bach
Was die Welt (Cantata no. 64 BWV.64)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfb5.jpglink
Was die Welt (Cantata no. 64 BWV.64)
Last played on
Musikalische Exequien: Concert in Form einer teutschen Begräbnis-Missa, SWV 279
Heinrich Schütz
Heinrich Schütz
Musikalische Exequien: Concert in Form einer teutschen Begräbnis-Missa, SWV 279
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br15v.jpglink
Musikalische Exequien: Concert in Form einer teutschen Begräbnis-Missa, SWV 279
Last played on
What power art thou (The Cold Song)
Henry Purcell
Henry Purcell
What power art thou (The Cold Song)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlhk.jpglink
What power art thou (The Cold Song)
Last played on
Christmas Oratorio, BWV.248: Jauchzet, frohlocket
Johann Sebastian Bach
Johann Sebastian Bach
Christmas Oratorio, BWV.248: Jauchzet, frohlocket
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfb5.jpglink
Christmas Oratorio, BWV.248: Jauchzet, frohlocket
Last played on
Ave Maris Stella (1610 Vespers)
Claudio Monteverdi
Ave Maris Stella (1610 Vespers)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxh6.jpglink
Ave Maris Stella (1610 Vespers)
Last played on
Orpheus and Eurydice, final chorus Act 3
Christoph Willibald Gluck
Orpheus and Eurydice, final chorus Act 3
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p025zc30.jpglink
Orpheus and Eurydice, final chorus Act 3
Last played on
Orpheus and Eurydice, Overture
Christoph Willibald Gluck
Orpheus and Eurydice, Overture
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p025zc30.jpglink
Orpheus and Eurydice, Overture
Last played on
What pow'r art thou (King Arthur)
Henry Purcell
Henry Purcell
What pow'r art thou (King Arthur)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlhk.jpglink
What pow'r art thou (King Arthur)
Last played on
Psalm 24
Lili Boulanger
Psalm 24
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03kc9dd.jpglink
Psalm 24
Last played on
Don Giovanni - Dalla sua pace
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Don Giovanni - Dalla sua pace
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024q7mb.jpglink
Don Giovanni - Dalla sua pace
Last played on
Trois Chansons de Charles d'Orleans - 1. Dieu! qu'il la fait bon regarder!
Claude Debussy
Claude Debussy
Trois Chansons de Charles d'Orleans - 1. Dieu! qu'il la fait bon regarder!
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqk7d.jpglink
Trois Chansons de Charles d'Orleans - 1. Dieu! qu'il la fait bon regarder!
Last played on
Nesciens mater virgo virum
Jean Mouton
Jean Mouton
Nesciens mater virgo virum
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlsx.jpglink
Nesciens mater virgo virum
Last played on
Lacrimosa (Requiem)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Lacrimosa (Requiem)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024q7mb.jpglink
Lacrimosa (Requiem)
Last played on
Requiem: Dies irae
Giuseppe Verdi
Requiem: Dies irae
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ljsfx.jpglink
Requiem: Dies irae
Last played on
Vieille Priere Bouddhique
Lili Boulanger
Vieille Priere Bouddhique
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03kc9dd.jpglink
Vieille Priere Bouddhique
Last played on
Mass in B minor Cum sancto spiritu
Johann Sebastian Bach
Mass in B minor Cum sancto spiritu
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfb5.jpglink
Mass in B minor Cum sancto spiritu
Last played on
Sound the trumpet (Come ye sons of art)
Henry Purcell
Henry Purcell
Sound the trumpet (Come ye sons of art)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlhk.jpglink
Sound the trumpet (Come ye sons of art)
Last played on
Versa est in luctum
Alonso Lobo
Versa est in luctum
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlsx.jpglink
Versa est in luctum
Last played on
Ruy Blas Overture, Op 95
Felix Mendelssohn
Ruy Blas Overture, Op 95
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdsq.jpglink
Ruy Blas Overture, Op 95
Last played on
The Rake's Progress - Epilogue
Igor Stravinsky
The Rake's Progress - Epilogue
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkcw.jpglink
The Rake's Progress - Epilogue
Last played on
Nun seid ihr wohl gerochen (Christmas Oratorio, BWV 248)
Johann Sebastian Bach
Johann Sebastian Bach
Nun seid ihr wohl gerochen (Christmas Oratorio, BWV 248)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfb5.jpglink
Nun seid ihr wohl gerochen (Christmas Oratorio, BWV 248)
Last played on
Symphony no. 40 (K.550) in G minor, 4th movement; Allegro assai
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Symphony no. 40 (K.550) in G minor, 4th movement; Allegro assai
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024q7mb.jpglink
Symphony no. 40 (K.550) in G minor, 4th movement; Allegro assai
Last played on
Nun komm, der Heiden Heiland, BWV 61
Johann Sebastian Bach
Nun komm, der Heiden Heiland, BWV 61
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfb5.jpglink
Nun komm, der Heiden Heiland, BWV 61
Last played on
O nata lux de lumine
Thomas Tallis
O nata lux de lumine
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtb4.jpglink
O nata lux de lumine
Last played on
Pezzo capriccioso, Op 62
Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
Pezzo capriccioso, Op 62
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ng1td.jpglink
Pezzo capriccioso, Op 62
Last played on
Concertstuck in F major Op.86 (1st mvt)
Robert Schumann
Robert Schumann
Concertstuck in F major Op.86 (1st mvt)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfz9.jpglink
Concertstuck in F major Op.86 (1st mvt)
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 2018: Prom 71: Orchestre Révolutionnaire et Romantique perform Berlioz
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/evdgfx
Royal Albert Hall
2018-09-05T15:45:55
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p0617pr7.jpg
5
Sep
2018
Proms 2018: Prom 71: Orchestre Révolutionnaire et Romantique perform Berlioz
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2017: Prom 31: Berlioz – The Damnation of Faust
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e6jp6q
Royal Albert Hall
2017-08-08T15:45:55
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p04wynp7.jpg
8
Aug
2017
Proms 2017: Prom 31: Berlioz – The Damnation of Faust
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2017: Prom 25: Sir John Eliot Gardiner and the Monteverdi Choir
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/em42mb
Royal Albert Hall
2017-08-02T15:45:55
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p04w305c.jpg
2
Aug
2017
Proms 2017: Prom 25: Sir John Eliot Gardiner and the Monteverdi Choir
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2016: Prom 20
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ed63d4
Royal Albert Hall
2016-07-30T15:45:55
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p03mx113.jpg
30
Jul
2016
Proms 2016: Prom 20
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2015: Prom 33: Sir John Eliot Gardiner and the Orchestre Révolutionnaire et Romantique
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/em6j5v
Royal Albert Hall
2015-08-09T15:45:55
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p02nmk1n.jpg
9
Aug
2015
Proms 2015: Prom 33: Sir John Eliot Gardiner and the Orchestre Révolutionnaire et Romantique
Royal Albert Hall
