Keedz is a musical project of a group of young French singers who release songs as a choir accompanied by electro-disco-dance influences. In 2008, Keedz released a studio album entitled Stand on the Word containing 11 tracks on Elias Music / Mercury Records / Universal Music. It was produced by Julien Jabre, Jimmy Mikaoui and Laurent Tordjman with David Eugène Joubert and Phyliss McKoy Joubert, with the latter having written 7 of the 11 tracks. The vocals were by formation named The Children of God.

Keedz claim to fame was the big commercial success of the title track "Stand on the Word" from the album. The single remixed by MiMa made up of Michael Tordjman and Maxime Desprez was a remake of a Joubert Singers song. Many drew similarities between it and the musical project Justice, particularly their single "D.A.N.C.E.", but this was refuted later, saying Keedz was an independent project on its own. The Keedz release was accompanied by a music video which became equally popular. The single has been in the SNEP French Singles Chart since October 2011 totalling 28 weeks until end of July 2012 and reaching its peak position at #12 on chart dated 23 June 2012.