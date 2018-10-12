Ayo & Teo
Ayo & Teo Biography (Wikipedia)
Ayo and Mateo Bowles (born October 30, 1996 [Ayo] and August 29, 1999 [Teo]), commonly known as Ayo & Teo are a duo of dancers from Ann Arbor, Michigan. They have appeared in music videos for Usher's "No Limit" and Chris Brown's "Party". Their song "Rolex" peaked at number 20 on the US Billboard Hot 100.
Ayo & Teo Tracks
Rolex
Ayo & Teo
Rolex
Rolex
Last played on
ROLEX (Party Favor Edit)
Ayo & Teo
ROLEX (Party Favor Edit)
ROLEX (Party Favor Edit)
Last played on
Rolex (Steve Aoki Remix)
Ayo & Teo
Rolex (Steve Aoki Remix)
Rolex (Steve Aoki Remix)
Last played on
MistaKay Remix
Ayo & Teo
MistaKay Remix
MistaKay Remix
Last played on
Rolex Remix
Ayo & Teo
Rolex Remix
Rolex Remix
Last played on
Rolex (Mighty's G-House Flip)
DJ Mighty Mi
Rolex (Mighty's G-House Flip)
Rolex (Mighty's G-House Flip)
Last played on
