Ayo and Mateo Bowles (born October 30, 1996 [Ayo] and August 29, 1999 [Teo]), commonly known as Ayo & Teo are a duo of dancers from Ann Arbor, Michigan. They have appeared in music videos for Usher's "No Limit" and Chris Brown's "Party". Their song "Rolex" peaked at number 20 on the US Billboard Hot 100.