Boudewijn de GrootBorn 20 May 1944
Boudewijn de Groot
1944-05-20
Boudewijn de Groot Biography (Wikipedia)
Frank Boudewijn de Groot (, born 20 May 1944) is a Dutch singer/songwriter. He is known for the songs "Welterusten Meneer de President" (1966), "Het Land van Maas en Waal [nl]" (1967), "Jimmy [nl]" (1973) and "Avond [nl]" (1996) among others.
Boudewijn de Groot Tracks
Strand
Boudewijn de Groot
Strand
Strand
Last played on
