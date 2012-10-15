2AM Club is an American band consisting of vocalists Marc Griffin and Tyler Cordy, guitarist Matt Reagan, keyboard player Dave Dalton, and bassist 'Sauce' Matt Warshauer. Ex- drummer Ian O'Neill left the band in June 2011 for "new opportunities" as a drummer for Gavin Degraw. As of late 2012 Patrick Jarrett, professional drummer, has been touring and playing venues with the band. The band came together in Los Angeles in 2007, after Tyler and Dave who are childhood friends and Marc and Reagan who are also childhood friends met Sauce and later Ian (However, he is no longer a member of the band). 2AM Club brings a diverse array of genres, including hip-hop, rock, electro, rap, and alternative. The group was named after their favorite bar, the 2AM Club in Mill Valley, California. They signed with RCA Records, a division of Sony Music Entertainment in September 2008. The band announced an indefinite hiatus on June 29th, 2015.