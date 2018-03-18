Mel LevenBorn 11 November 1914. Died 17 December 2007
Mel Leven
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1914-11-11
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/eb4b4404-9266-44f9-8211-6648a84b917e
Mel Leven Biography (Wikipedia)
Melville A. Leven (1914–2007), known professionally as Mel Leven, was an American composer and lyricist who had a long association with the Walt Disney Company, although he also wrote songs for Peggy Lee ("Every Time"), The Andrews Sisters ("Commoners Boogy"), Nat King Cole, Dean Martin, and Les Brown, among others.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Mel Leven Tracks
Sort by
Cruella de Vil
Mel Leven
Cruella de Vil
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Cruella de Vil
Performer
Last played on
Cruella De Vil
Mel Leven
Cruella De Vil
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Cruella De Vil
Last played on
Cruella De Vil
Dr. John
Cruella De Vil
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqm3n.jpglink
Cruella De Vil
Last played on
101 Dalmations (1961) : Cruella De Ville
Mel Leven
101 Dalmations (1961) : Cruella De Ville
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
101 Dalmations (1961) : Cruella De Ville
Performer
Last played on
Mel Leven Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist