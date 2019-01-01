Lynda Lemay (born 25 July 1966 in Portneuf, Quebec) is a Canadian francophone singer-songwriter. Through her mother she is a descendant of Zacharie Cloutier.

After winning regional awards in 1989 she went to France and regularly tours in Quebec and France, including at the Paris Olympia.

Her recording "Live" was nominated as one of the best-selling Francophone albums at the 2000 Juno Awards.