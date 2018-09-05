Maksym Sozontovych Berezovsky (Ukrainian: Максим Созонтович Березовський) (c.27 October 1745 – 2 April 1777) was a Ukrainian composer, opera singer, and violinist.

Berezovsky was the first Ukrainian composer to be recognized throughout Europe and the first to compose an opera, symphony, and violin sonata. His most popular works are his sacred choral pieces written for the Orthodox Church. Much of his work has been lost; only three of the 18 known choral concertos have been found. Dmitry Bortniansky was thought to be the first Ukrainian symphonic composer until the discovery in 2002 of Berezovsky's Symphony in C by Steven Fox in the Vatican archives, composed around 1770 to 1772.