Maksim Sozontovich BerezovskyBorn 27 October 1745. Died 2 April 1777
Maksym Sozontovych Berezovsky (Ukrainian: Максим Созонтович Березовський) (c.27 October 1745 – 2 April 1777) was a Ukrainian composer, opera singer, and violinist.
Berezovsky was the first Ukrainian composer to be recognized throughout Europe and the first to compose an opera, symphony, and violin sonata. His most popular works are his sacred choral pieces written for the Orthodox Church. Much of his work has been lost; only three of the 18 known choral concertos have been found. Dmitry Bortniansky was thought to be the first Ukrainian symphonic composer until the discovery in 2002 of Berezovsky's Symphony in C by Steven Fox in the Vatican archives, composed around 1770 to 1772.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Ne otverzhy mene vo vremia starosti
Ne otverzhy mene vo vremia starosti
Ensemble
Director
Last played on
Choral concerto "Cast Me Not Off in the time of Old Age"
Choral concerto "Cast Me Not Off in the time of Old Age"
Conductor
Choir
Last played on
Do not reject me (Ps.70)
Do not reject me (Ps.70)
Choir
Conductor
Last played on
Cast Me Not Off in the Time of Old Age (feat. Glinka Choir of Leningrad)
Cast Me Not Off in the Time of Old Age (feat. Glinka Choir of Leningrad)
Last played on
"The Salvation Cup I Will Receive", from Eucharistic Verses
"The Salvation Cup I Will Receive", from Eucharistic Verses
Last played on
