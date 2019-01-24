Riccardo MutiBorn 28 July 1941
Riccardo Muti

1941-07-28

Riccardo Muti Biography (Wikipedia)
Riccardo Muti, OMRI (born in Naples 28 July 1941) is an Italian conductor. He holds two music directorships: the Chicago Symphony Orchestra and the Orchestra Giovanile Luigi Cherubini. Previously he held posts at the Maggio Musicale in Florence, the Philharmonia Orchestra in London, the Philadelphia Orchestra, the Teatro alla Scala in Milan and the Salzburg Whitsun Festival. Muti has been a prolific recording artist and has received dozens of honours, titles, awards and prizes. He is particularly associated with the music of Giuseppe Verdi.
Riccardo Muti Tracks
Spanish Dance (From Swan Lake)
Riccardo Muti
Spanish Dance (From Swan Lake)
Spanish Dance (From Swan Lake)
Zitti, zitti (Rigoletto)
Giuseppe Verdi
Zitti, zitti (Rigoletto)
Zitti, zitti (Rigoletto)
Va pensiero (Nabucco)
Giuseppe Verdi
Va pensiero (Nabucco)
Va pensiero (Nabucco)
The Pines of Rome (final movement: 'I Pini della via Appia')
Ottorino Respighi
The Pines of Rome (final movement: 'I Pini della via Appia')
The Pines of Rome (final movement: 'I Pini della via Appia')
Le chasseur maudit
César Franck
Le chasseur maudit
Le chasseur maudit
'Aus Italien' Op.16 - finale
Richard Strauss
'Aus Italien' Op.16 - finale
'Aus Italien' Op.16 - finale
Vieni! t'affretta!
Giuseppe Verdi
Vieni! t'affretta!
Vieni! t'affretta!
The Fountains of Rome
Ottorino Respighi
The Fountains of Rome
The Fountains of Rome
Dies Irae (Requiem in D minor)
Luigi Cherubini
Dies Irae (Requiem in D minor)
Dies Irae (Requiem in D minor)
Anvil Chorus (Il trovatore)
Giuseppe Verdi
Anvil Chorus (Il trovatore)
Anvil Chorus (Il trovatore)
Triumphal March (Aida)
Giuseppe Verdi
Triumphal March (Aida)
Triumphal March (Aida)
Music of the Spheres, Op.235
Josef Strauss
Music of the Spheres, Op.235
Music of the Spheres, Op.235
Luisa Miller (Overture)
Giuseppe Verdi
Luisa Miller (Overture)
Luisa Miller (Overture)
Il Trovatore, Act II: "Vedi! La fosche" (Anvil Chorus)
Giuseppe Verdi
Il Trovatore, Act II: "Vedi! La fosche" (Anvil Chorus)
Il Trovatore, Act II: "Vedi! La fosche" (Anvil Chorus)
Vedi! Le fosche notturne (Il trovatore)
Giuseppe Verdi
Vedi! Le fosche notturne (Il trovatore)
Vedi! Le fosche notturne (Il trovatore)
Hermann und Dorothea: Overture
Robert Schumann
Hermann und Dorothea: Overture
Hermann und Dorothea: Overture
The Blue Danube
Johann Strauss II
The Blue Danube
The Blue Danube
Meeresstille und gluckliche Fahrt - overture (Op.27)
Felix Mendelssohn
Meeresstille und gluckliche Fahrt - overture (Op.27)
Meeresstille und gluckliche Fahrt - overture (Op.27)
Susanna, or via, sortite (The Marriage of Figaro)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Susanna, or via, sortite (The Marriage of Figaro)
Susanna, or via, sortite (The Marriage of Figaro)
Intermezzo (Cavalleria rusticana)
Pietro Mascagni
Intermezzo (Cavalleria rusticana)
Intermezzo (Cavalleria rusticana)
Non più andrai (The Marriage of Figaro)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Non più andrai (The Marriage of Figaro)
Non più andrai (The Marriage of Figaro)
Le Poeme De L'Extase Op.54 For Orchestra
Alexander Scriabin
Le Poeme De L'Extase Op.54 For Orchestra
Le Poeme De L'Extase Op.54 For Orchestra
Luisa Miller (Overture)
Giuseppe Verdi
Luisa Miller (Overture)
Luisa Miller (Overture)
Hermann und Dorothea - Overture
Robert Schumann
Hermann und Dorothea - Overture
Hermann und Dorothea - Overture
Les vêpres siciliennes (Overture)
Giuseppe Verdi
Les vêpres siciliennes (Overture)
Les vêpres siciliennes (Overture)
Messa da Requiem
Giuseppe Verdi
Messa da Requiem
Messa da Requiem
The Consecration of the House, Op 124
Ludwig van Beethoven
The Consecration of the House, Op 124
The Consecration of the House, Op 124
The Pines of Rome
Ottorino Respighi
The Pines of Rome
The Pines of Rome
Stiffelio - Overture
Giuseppe Verdi
Stiffelio - Overture
Stiffelio - Overture
n3c839
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
n3c839
n3c839
Les Preludes - symphonic poem after Lamartine (S.97)
Franz Liszt
Les Preludes - symphonic poem after Lamartine (S.97)
Les Preludes - symphonic poem after Lamartine (S.97)
Easter Hymn (Cavalleria Rusticana)
Pietro Mascagni
Easter Hymn (Cavalleria Rusticana)
Easter Hymn (Cavalleria Rusticana)
Marriage of Figaro: Overture
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Marriage of Figaro: Overture
Marriage of Figaro: Overture
Voi che sapete (Le Nozze di Figaro)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Voi che sapete (Le Nozze di Figaro)
Voi che sapete (Le Nozze di Figaro)
Symphony No 41 in C major, K 551, 'Jupiter' (4th mvt)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Symphony No 41 in C major, K 551, 'Jupiter' (4th mvt)
Symphony No 41 in C major, K 551, 'Jupiter' (4th mvt)
Cavalleria Rusticana: Intermezzo sinfonico
Pietro Mascagni
Cavalleria Rusticana: Intermezzo sinfonico
Cavalleria Rusticana: Intermezzo sinfonico
La forza del destino (Overture)
Giuseppe Verdi
La forza del destino (Overture)
La forza del destino (Overture)
Radetzky-Marsch Op.228
Johann Strauss
Radetzky-Marsch Op.228
Radetzky-Marsch Op.228
Playlists featuring Riccardo Muti
Past BBC Events
Proms 1982: Prom 53
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/enqfxj
Royal Albert Hall
1982-09-08T15:22:27
8
Sep
1982
Proms 1982: Prom 53
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1982: Prom 52
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ebd9rz
Royal Albert Hall
1982-09-07T15:22:27
7
Sep
1982
Proms 1982: Prom 52
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1979: Prom 52
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ecn5v2
Royal Albert Hall
1979-09-13T15:22:27
13
Sep
1979
Proms 1979: Prom 52
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1978: Prom 41
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/egcd4f
Royal Albert Hall
1978-09-02T15:22:27
2
Sep
1978
Proms 1978: Prom 41
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1978: Prom 40
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/evn5v2
Royal Albert Hall
1978-09-01T15:22:27
1
Sep
1978
Proms 1978: Prom 40
Royal Albert Hall
Riccardo Muti Links
