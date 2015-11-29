Dennis Linde (pronounced LIN-dy, March 18, 1943 – December 22, 2006) was an American music songwriter based in Nashville who has had over 250 of his songs recorded. Rarely working with co-writers, he wrote both words and music for most of his songs. In 1994, Linde won BMI's "Top Writer Award" and received four awards as BMI's most-performed titles for that year. His wife and daughter collected the awards because Linde shunned awards shows and avoided publicity. He earned 14 BMI "Million-Air" songs (a song played on the air one million times). In 2001, he was inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame. Linde died of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in 2006 at the age of 63.

He is best known for writing the 1972 Elvis Presley hit, "Burning Love", and he also wrote the top-5 U.S. country hits "Long Long Texas Road" (Roy Drusky, 1970), "The Love She Found in Me" (Gary Morris, 1983), "Walkin' a Broken Heart" (Don Williams, 1985), "Then It's Love" (Don Williams, 1986), "I'm Gonna Get You" (Eddy Raven, 1988), "In a Letter to You" (Eddy Raven, 1989), "Bubba Shot the Jukebox" (Mark Chesnutt, 1992), "It Sure Is Monday" (Mark Chesnutt, 1993), "Callin' Baton Rouge" (Garth Brooks, 1993), and "John Deere Green" (Joe Diffie, 1993). He also wrote "Goodbye Earl", a gold single for the Dixie Chicks in 2000.