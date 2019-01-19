Dave DeeBorn 17 December 1941. Died 9 January 2009
Dave Dee
1941-12-17
David John Harman, known professionally as Dave Dee (17 December 1941 – 9 January 2009), was an English singer-songwriter, musician, A&R manager, fundraiser and businessman. He was the frontman for the 1960s pop band Dave Dee, Dozy, Beaky, Mick & Tich.
