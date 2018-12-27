Andrew James Dalrymple "Andy" Gill (born 1 January 1956) is a founding member and guitarist for the English rock group Gang of Four. Gill is known for his jagged style of guitar on albums such as Entertainment! (1979) and Solid Gold (1981) and hit singles such as "At Home He's a Tourist," "Damaged Goods," "Anthrax," "What We All Want" and "I Love a Man in a Uniform."

Gill also produced much of Gang of Four's output including their most recent 2015 release What Happens Next, and albums for many other artists including the debut album for the Red Hot Chili Peppers, The Jesus Lizard, The Stranglers, The Futureheads, Michael Hutchence, Killing Joke, Polysics, Fight Like Apes, Therapy? and The Young Knives.

Gill is often confused with The Independent's music critic, also named Andy Gill.