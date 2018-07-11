Christopher FinziBorn 1 July 1934
Christopher Finzi
1934-07-01
Christopher Finzi Biography (Wikipedia)
Christopher "Kiffer" Finzi (born July 1934) is a British orchestral conductor.
He is the son of composer Gerald Finzi. Like his father, the younger Finzi became a pacifist; he refused to do his National Service, and was briefly imprisoned. After his father's death in 1956, he helped his mother, Joy Finzi, to establish the Finzi Trust and sustain Gerald Finzi's reputation. Their lifestyle was bohemian, living in a remote farmhouse.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Christopher Finzi Tracks
The Salutation (Dies Natalis, Op 8)
Gerald Finzi
The Salutation (Dies Natalis, Op 8)
The Salutation (Dies Natalis, Op 8)
Dies Natalis, Op 8 (3rd mvt, 'The Rapture')
Gerald Finzi
Dies Natalis, Op 8 (3rd mvt, 'The Rapture')
Dies Natalis, Op 8 (3rd mvt, 'The Rapture')
It sounded as if the Streets were running
Jonathan Dove
It sounded as if the Streets were running
It sounded as if the Streets were running
Choir
3 Petites liturgies de la Presence Divine
Olivier Messiaen
3 Petites liturgies de la Presence Divine
3 Petites liturgies de la Presence Divine
Orchestra
Choir
Lux Benigna
Paul Mealor
Lux Benigna
Lux Benigna
Performer
Choir
Dies natalis
Gerald Finzi
Dies natalis
Dies natalis
The Isle is Full of Noises for chorus
Bob Chilcott
The Isle is Full of Noises for chorus
The Isle is Full of Noises for chorus
Performer
Gloria (From A Little Jazz Mass)
Bob Chilcott
Gloria (From A Little Jazz Mass)
Gloria (From A Little Jazz Mass)
Ensemble
Dies Natalis Op.8 For Voice And String Orchestra
Gerald Finzi
Dies Natalis Op.8 For Voice And String Orchestra
Dies Natalis Op.8 For Voice And String Orchestra
Dies Natalis, op.8 - The Salutation
Gerald Finzi
Dies Natalis, op.8 - The Salutation
Dies Natalis, op.8 - The Salutation
Regina Caeli
Cecilia McDowall
Regina Caeli
Regina Caeli
Choir
The Song of the Stars
Bob Chilcott
The Song of the Stars
The Song of the Stars
Choir
