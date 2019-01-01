AmarantheFormed 2008
Amaranthe
2008
Amaranthe Biography (Wikipedia)
Amaranthe ( AM-ə-ranth)[citation needed] is a Swedish heavy metal band, originally known as Avalanche. The band is notable for having three lead vocalists: Elize Ryd, Henrik Englund Wilhelmsson, and Nils Molin, each presenting a different vocal style.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
