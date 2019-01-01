Ulpiano Sergio Reyes (born April 12, 1967), better known as Mellow Man Ace, is a Cuban-American rapper known for bilingual delivery and novelty rhymes. He was born in Cuba and moved to Los Angeles with his family at the age of four.

His debut album Escape from Havana was released on Capitol in 1989 and featured production from the Dust Brothers and Def Jef. Almost a year later, the single "Mentirosa" was a top 20 hit with Ace rapping over a crafty hook from Santana's "Evil Ways", of which he got into a little legal trouble for, because he did not get permission to use Santana's song or pay royalty fees before recording and releasing the track. Also a member of the Latin Alliance project and the Reyes Brothers (with his older brother Sen Dog of Cypress Hill), Mellow Man Ace recorded one further album, The Brother with Two Tongues, before virtually retiring from the scene. He returned in 2000 with the release of From the Darkness into the Light.