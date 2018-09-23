Mauro MalavasiBorn 21 March 1957
Mauro Malavasi
1957-03-21
Mauro Malavasi Biography (Wikipedia)
Mauro Malavasi (born 21 March 1957) is an Italian pianist, songwriter and producer. He was an important figure in Italian disco pop, and went on to write and produce hits with various Italian musicians. He received a Pico Mirandola Award in his hometown in 2008.[citation needed]
If Only
