Emmanuel Tjeknavorian
Emmanuel Tjeknavorian Biography (Wikipedia)
Emmanuel Tjeknavorian (born April 22, 1995 in Vienna, Austria) is an Austrian violinist of Armenian origin.
Emmanuel Tjeknavorian Tracks
Sonata for violin and piano "F.A.E." (3rd movement)
Johannes Brahms
Performer
Five Pieces, Op. 81; No.5 Waltz
Jean Sibelius
Performer
Sonata for violin and piano (Op.24) in F major "Spring" (2nd movement)
Ludwig van Beethoven
Performer
Suite des Alpes Op.36, No.2 Einzugsmarsch
Christoph Ehrenfellner
