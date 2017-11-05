Frank CappBorn 20 August 1931. Died 12 September 2017
Frank Capp
1931-08-20
Frank Capp Biography (Wikipedia)
Frank "Frankie" Capp (August 20, 1931 – September 12, 2017) was an American jazz drummer. Capp also played on numerous rock and roll sessions and is considered to be a member of The Wrecking Crew.
Frank Capp Tracks
Warm Breeze
Frank Capp
Warm Breeze
Last played on
Last played on
A foggy day (A Damsel in Distress)
George Gershwin
George Gershwin
A foggy day (A Damsel in Distress)
Last played on
Last played on
Basie
Frank Capp
Basie
Basie
Last played on
Little Pony
Frank Capp
Little Pony
Last played on
Last played on
A Jug Or Not
Frank Capp
A Jug Or Not
Last played on
Last played on
Playlists featuring Frank Capp
