Claudia Muzio (7 February 1889 – 24 May 1936) was an Italian operatic soprano who enjoyed an international career during the early 20th century.
Ombra Di Nube
Licinio Refice
Ombra Di Nube
Ombra Di Nube
Umbra Di Nube
Claudia Muzio
Umbra Di Nube
Umbra Di Nube
O Del Mio Amato Ben
Claudia Muzio
O Del Mio Amato Ben
O Del Mio Amato Ben
