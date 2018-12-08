The Freshmen60s & 70s Irish band. Formed 1962. Disbanded 1980
The Freshmen
1962
The Freshmen Biography (Wikipedia)
The Freshmen were among the most popular Irish showbands of the 1960s and 1970s. They specialised in recreating the complex vocal harmonies of international acts such as The Beach Boys and The 5th Dimension. They had nine top 20 hit singles in Ireland, including a reworking of The Rivingtons' song "Papa Oom Mow Mow", featuring the deep voice of lead singer, Derek Dean.
The Freshmen Tracks
She Sang Hymns Out Of Tune
Papa Oom Mow Mow
Go Granny Go
You've Never Heard Anything Like It
Little Old Lady from Pasadena
Just To See You Smile
Good Vibrations
