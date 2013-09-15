Mord FustangEstonian DJ. Born 21 February 1991
Mord Fustang
Mord Fustang (born Rauno Roosnurm; 21 February 1991) is an Estonian DJ and music producer. He is regarded as a pioneer in the complextro genre.
Mord Fustang Tracks
Something Right Meow
Lick The Rainbow
A New World
Milky Way
The Electric Dreams
Super Meat Freeze
