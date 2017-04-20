Hans MoltkauBorn 30 July 1911. Died 24 May 1994
Hans Moltkau
1911-07-30
Eine Nacht in Venedig. Sei mir gerusst, du holdes Venezia
Johann Strauss II
The Merry Wives Of Windsor - Opera In 3 Acts, 'Horch, die Lerche singt im Hain'
Otto Nicolai
