CorneilleSinger. Born 24 March 1977
Corneille
1977-03-24
Corneille Biography (Wikipedia)
Cornelius Nyungura (born 24 March 1977) is a singer who performs under the name Corneille. He was born in West Germany to Rwandan parents, spent most of his childhood in Rwanda, and eventually emigrated to Quebec, Canada in 1997. He sings in French and English. His work is greatly influenced by American funk and soul music; he is inspired by artists' Prince, Marvin Gaye and Stevie Wonder.
Corneille Tracks
Home Is By You
Quand On Aime Tant Vs Do You
Nostalgie (feat. Ice Prince)
Nostalgie
Des Peres Des Hommes Et Des Freres (ft La Fouine)
Des Pères Des Hommes Et Des Frères
Avec Classe
Le Parasite (Rwanda)
Le Parasite
Spending On You (Rwanda)
Le Parasite (C Way)
Avec Classe (Rwanda)
Le Parasite (Rwanda/Canada)
Home Is By You (Rwanda)
Back To Life (Rwanda)
Corneille Links
