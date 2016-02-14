Cornelius Nyungura (born 24 March 1977) is a singer who performs under the name Corneille. He was born in West Germany to Rwandan parents, spent most of his childhood in Rwanda, and eventually emigrated to Quebec, Canada in 1997. He sings in French and English. His work is greatly influenced by American funk and soul music; he is inspired by artists' Prince, Marvin Gaye and Stevie Wonder.