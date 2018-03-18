John MorrisFilm and TV composer, arranger, orchestrator, music director. Born 18 October 1926
John Morris
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1926-10-18
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/eb1eaf6c-5805-4c60-81d3-5d091986919b
John Morris Biography (Wikipedia)
John Leonard Morris (October 18, 1926 – January 25, 2018) was an American film, television and Broadway composer, dance arranger, conductor, and trained concert pianist. He collaborated with filmmakers Mel Brooks and Gene Wilder.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
John Morris Tracks
Sort by
Transylvanian Lullaby
John Morris
Transylvanian Lullaby
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Transylvanian Lullaby
Orchestra
Last played on
High Anxiety (Title Theme)
John Morris
High Anxiety (Title Theme)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
High Anxiety (Title Theme)
Last played on
Spaceballs (1987): Main Title Theme
John Morris
Spaceballs (1987): Main Title Theme
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Spaceballs (1987): Main Title Theme
Last played on
The Elephant Man (1980) - Main Titles/ The Belgian Circus Episode
John Morris
The Elephant Man (1980) - Main Titles/ The Belgian Circus Episode
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Elephant Man (1980) - Main Titles/ The Belgian Circus Episode
Last played on
CLUE (1985): Main Titles/Trees to Dogs
John Morris
CLUE (1985): Main Titles/Trees to Dogs
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
CLUE (1985): Main Titles/Trees to Dogs
Orchestra
Last played on
Elephant Man Main Theme
John Morris
Elephant Man Main Theme
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Elephant Man Main Theme
Last played on
A Transylvanian Lullaby from Young Frankenstein
John Morris
A Transylvanian Lullaby from Young Frankenstein
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Elephant Man Theme
John Morris
The Elephant Man Theme
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Elephant Man Theme
Last played on
Young Frankenstein
John Morris
Young Frankenstein
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Young Frankenstein
Last played on
The Elephant Man
John Morris
The Elephant Man
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Elephant Man
Last played on
John Morris Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist