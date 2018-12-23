Edith MathisBorn 11 February 1938
Edith Mathis
1938-02-11
Edith Mathis Biography (Wikipedia)
Edith Mathis (born 11 February 1938) is a Swiss soprano and a leading exponent of the works of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart worldwide. She is known for parts in Mozart operas, but also took part in premieres of operas such as Henze's Der junge Lord.
Her voice was featured in a key scene of the film, The Shawshank Redemption, joining with that of Gundula Janowitz in a duet from Le Nozze di Figaro, "soar[ing] over a prison yard, signifying joy and hope in a world of despair," according to a 2014 article in The New York Times.
Edith Mathis Tracks
Magnificat (Vesperae solennes de Confessore, K.339)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Magnificat (Vesperae solennes de Confessore, K.339)
Magnificat (Vesperae solennes de Confessore, K.339)
Cantata no. 211 'Coffee Cantata': 'Ei! wie schmecht der Coffee susse
Johann Sebastian Bach
Cantata no. 211 'Coffee Cantata': 'Ei! wie schmecht der Coffee susse
Cantata no. 211 'Coffee Cantata': 'Ei! wie schmecht der Coffee susse
Der Hirt Auf Dem Felsen
SCHUBERT, Edith Mathis, Karl Engel & Kurt Weber
Der Hirt Auf Dem Felsen
Der Hirt Auf Dem Felsen
L'infedelta delusa, Act 1: Bella sera
Joseph Haydn
L'infedelta delusa, Act 1: Bella sera
L'infedelta delusa, Act 1: Bella sera
Le nozze di Figaro Act 4
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Le nozze di Figaro Act 4
Le nozze di Figaro Act 4
Liebeslieder waltzes Op.52 No's 1-9
Johannes Brahms
Liebeslieder waltzes Op.52 No's 1-9
Liebeslieder waltzes Op.52 No's 1-9
Mass in C major, K.317 'Coronation'
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Mass in C major, K.317 'Coronation'
Mass in C major, K.317 'Coronation'
Le Nozze Di Figaro - Finale
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Le Nozze Di Figaro - Finale
Le Nozze Di Figaro - Finale
Calypso - Chorus
Georg Philipp Telemann
Calypso - Chorus
Calypso - Chorus
Le Nozze di Figaro - Sull' aria...che soave zefiretto
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Le Nozze di Figaro - Sull' aria...che soave zefiretto
Le Nozze di Figaro - Sull' aria...che soave zefiretto
Stabat Mater Op.58
Antonín Dvořák
Stabat Mater Op.58
Stabat Mater Op.58
Sull Aria
Edith Mathis
Sull Aria
Sull Aria
Che soave zeffiretto (Le Nozze di Figaro)
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Che soave zeffiretto (Le Nozze di Figaro)
Che soave zeffiretto (Le Nozze di Figaro)
Neue Liebeslieder - Zum Schluss
Johannes Brahms
Neue Liebeslieder - Zum Schluss
Neue Liebeslieder - Zum Schluss
Neue Liebeslieder - Flammenauge, dunkles Haar
Johannes Brahms
Neue Liebeslieder - Flammenauge, dunkles Haar
Neue Liebeslieder - Flammenauge, dunkles Haar
In felice sventurata, Hob XXIVb:15 [1789]
Joseph Haydn
In felice sventurata, Hob XXIVb:15 [1789]
In felice sventurata, Hob XXIVb:15 [1789]
Drei Quartette, Op.31: II. Neckerein
Johannes Brahms
Drei Quartette, Op.31: II. Neckerein
Drei Quartette, Op.31: II. Neckerein
Fidelio (Mir ist so wunderbar)
Ludwig van Beethoven
Fidelio (Mir ist so wunderbar)
Fidelio (Mir ist so wunderbar)
Cantata no. 211 BWV.211 (Schweigt stille, plaudert nicht) (Kaffee-Kantate)
Johann Sebastian Bach
Cantata no. 211 BWV.211 (Schweigt stille, plaudert nicht) (Kaffee-Kantate)
Cantata no. 211 BWV.211 (Schweigt stille, plaudert nicht) (Kaffee-Kantate)
Le nozze di Figaro - Act 4; Gente, gente, all'armi
Deutsche Oper Orchestra, Hermann Prey, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Dietrich Fischer-Dieskau, Tatiana Troyanos, Gundula Janowitz, Edith Mathis & Karl Böhm
Le nozze di Figaro - Act 4; Gente, gente, all'armi
Le nozze di Figaro - Act 4; Gente, gente, all'armi
Cantata No 140, 'Wachet auf, ruft uns die Stimme' (feat. Munich Bach Orchestra, Dietrich Fischer‐Dieskau, Munich Bach Choir, Peter Schreier & Karl Richter)
Edith Mathis
Cantata No 140, 'Wachet auf, ruft uns die Stimme' (feat. Munich Bach Orchestra, Dietrich Fischer‐Dieskau, Munich Bach Choir, Peter Schreier & Karl Richter)
Proms 1963: Prom 02
Royal Albert Hall
1963-07-22T15:19:44
22
Jul
1963
Proms 1963: Prom 02
Royal Albert Hall
