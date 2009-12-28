Ian Matthews is an English musician, best known as the drummer for the rock band Kasabian.

Prior to Kasabian, Matthews played with a number of noted local Bristol bands, such as K-Passa, CCQ, and Sissi. He met Kasabian in 2001 before the band were signed when they were recording demos in Bristol. It was from these early sessions Matthews recorded with them came the single "Processed Beats". He also played on "Butcher Blues" and "Club Foot" from Kasabian's self-titled debut album. He also overdubbed an extra drum track over the single version of "Cutt Off", and recorded the drums to the B-side "Beneficial Herbs". He was asked to tour with them in April 2004 and became a permanent member in April 2005.

Matthews started his career as a young club/jazz drummer and when not touring or recording with Kasabian, he often plays small jazz/funk gigs in and around Bristol. He has recorded with Bristol artist James Morton's Porkchop on Don't You Worry 'Bout That album.

He cites Mitch Mitchell, Tony Williams and Buddy Rich as his strongest drumming influences.