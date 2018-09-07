Ebony Bones!
Ebony Bones (née Thomas; born 9 October 1982) is a British actress and singer-songwriter, producer and musician. Her musical style is eclectic and often blends elements of afrobeat, art rock, post-punk, classical, new-wave and electronic. Her debut album Bone of My Bones was released to positive reviews in 2009. Recorded in India, her second album, Behold, a Pale Horse was released in September 2013, to critical acclaim. Her third album Nephilim went out in 2018.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Ebony Bones! Tracks
Nephilim
Ebony Bones!
Nephilim
We Know All About U
Ebony Bones!
We Know All About U
Bread & Circus
Ebony Bones!
Bread & Circus
Bread & Circus - Liquid Liquid Remix
Ebony Bones!
Bread & Circus - Liquid Liquid Remix
What Difference Does It Make
Ebony Bones!
What Difference Does It Make
Don't Fart On My Heart (Sonar 09)
Ebony Bones!
Don't Fart On My Heart (Sonar 09)
The Muzik
Ebony Bones!
The Muzik
