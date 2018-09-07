Ebony Bones (née Thomas; born 9 October 1982) is a British actress and singer-songwriter, producer and musician. Her musical style is eclectic and often blends elements of afrobeat, art rock, post-punk, classical, new-wave and electronic. Her debut album Bone of My Bones was released to positive reviews in 2009. Recorded in India, her second album, Behold, a Pale Horse was released in September 2013, to critical acclaim. Her third album Nephilim went out in 2018.