Celestine Ukwu (1940–1977) was an Igbo highlife musician best known for his hit songs "Ije Enu", "Igede" and "Money Palava". Described as a "prolific and outstanding composer" by music critic Benson Idonije of Radio Nigeria Two,[citation needed] Ukwu's works has been featured on various world music compilations including The Rough Guide to Highlife and The Rough Guide to Psychedelic Africa.