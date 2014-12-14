Elvie ThomasBorn 7 August 1891. Died 20 May 1979
Elvie Thomas
1891-08-07
Elvie Thomas Biography (Wikipedia)
L.V. Thomas (née L.V. Grant, August 7, 1891 – May 20, 1979), better known as Elvie Thomas, was an American country blues singer and guitarist from Houston, Texas.
Elvie Thomas Tracks
Over To My House
Motherless Child Blues
Pick Poor Robin Clean
