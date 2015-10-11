The ensemble A Sei Voci was a French vocal group founded in 1977 and which ceased in 2011.

The group originally was formed by Rachid Safir, Bernard Fabre-Garrus, Régis Oudot, Bernard Dehont, Gael de Kerret, Alain Zaepffel and Philippe Balloy dedicated primarily to renaissance music and baroque music. In 1991 it restructured around Bernard Fabre-Garrus (d.2006) and four singers: Thierry Bréhu, James Gowings, Raoul Le Chenadec and director Bernard Fabre-Garrus. It was awarded Ensemble vocal de l'année at the Victoires de la musique classique in 1994.

Later the group also performed contemporary works, including those composed for it by Thierry Escaich, Guy Reibel, Michaël Levinas and Michel Decoust.