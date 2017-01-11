Burkhard Stangl (born 6 November 1960 in Eggenburg, Lower Austria) is a composer and musician, currently residing in Vienna, Austria. Playing primarily guitar and electronics, he is a prolific performer in the world of electro-acoustic improvisation, having participated in over 50 recordings. One of his most noted recordings is schnee, a duet with Cristof Kurzmann, inspired by four films and a quote from writer Robert Walser. It has been recorded live, as schnee_live, and has spawned a similarly themed "meta-song suite," neuschnee. His 1997 opera Der Venusmond was recorded partially on the observation deck of the Empire State Building.