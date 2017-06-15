Jessica Julie Anne Garlick (born 1981) is a Welsh pop singer. Garlick made her first steps into showbusiness when she was 16. At that age she won the Welsh final of the TV talent show Star for a Night. The same year she also featured in Michael Barrymore's My Kind of Music. She was the highest placed British entrant at the Eurovision Song Contest of the 2000s, coming joint third in the 2002 contest.