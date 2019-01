Fadil El Ghoul (born 2 April 1986), better known by his stage name R3HAB (pronounced "rehab"), is a Dutch DJ, record producer and remixer of Moroccan origin from Breda. Alongside Afrojack and Chuckie, he is one of the proponents of the modern Dutch house subgenre. During the 2012 WMC in Miami, United States, R3hab won the IDMA Best Breakthrough Artist Award.