Amason is a Swedish musical band made up of vocalist Amanda Bergman (also known as Hajen, Jaw Lesson and Idiot Wind); guitarist, keyboardist and vocalist Gustav Ejstes (from Dungen); keyboardist Pontus Winnberg (from Miike Snow and Avant of producing duo Bloodshy and Avant); drummer Nils Törnqvist (from Little Majorette) and bassist Petter Winnberg (from Little Majorette).

Amason was formed in December 2012 and released their self-titled EP in August 2013 via Stockholm-based label Ingrid. In January 2015 the band released their debut album Sky City with lyrics in both English and Swedish. In October the same year, they released their second EP Flygplatsen, with songs in Swedish exclusively. In 2016 they released the EP California Airport Love, which includes the English version of "Flygplatsen" as well as a cover of Foreigner's "I Want To Know What Love Is" and The Mamas and the Papas "California Dreamin'"; the latter was used as the soundtrack to H&M's 2016 Coachella campaign.

Amason's debut album Sky City won the Grammis (Swedish Grammy) for Album of the Year. The band was also nominated for Artist of the Year, Pop of the Year and New Artist of the Year at the same awards ceremony.