Yxng Bane, (pronounced "young bane"), (born 12 April 1996) is an English singer and rapper, from East London.
Yxng Bane talks to Sian Anderson about 1Xtra Live
2018-07-27
Yxng Bane is on the phone to talk about his first 1Xtra Live performance.
Yxng Bane talks to Sian Anderson about 1Xtra Live
Yxng Bane talks his first 1Xtra Live!
2018-07-26
Sian chats to Yxng Bane about performing at this year's 1Xtra Live in London! Will he reveal if he's bringing out any special guests?
Yxng Bane talks his first 1Xtra Live!
Yxng Bane - Rihanna
2018-01-08
Offical music video for Rihanna by Yxng Bane.
Yxng Bane - Rihanna
Yxng Bane is Hot For 2018
2018-01-08
Get to know Yxng Bane, the East London rapper who is Hot For 2018.
Yxng Bane is Hot For 2018
Problem (feat. Fredo)
Problem (feat. Fredo)
Needed Time
Needed Time
Corner (feat. Maleek Berry)
Corner (feat. Maleek Berry)
Rihanna
Rihanna
Answerphone (feat. Yxng Bane)
Answerphone (feat. Yxng Bane)
Bestie (feat. Yxng Bane)
Bestie (feat. Yxng Bane)
Vroom (Remix) (feat. Beenie Man)
Vroom (Remix) (feat. Beenie Man)
15
Mar
2019
O2 Academy Brixton, London, UK
1Xtra Live: 2018 - London
O2 Arena, London
2018-09-22T14:52:45
22
Sep
2018
O2 Arena, London
