Donald LawrenceBorn 4 May 1958
Donald Lawrence
1958-05-04
Donald Lawrence Biography
Donald Lawrence (born May 4, 1961, Charlotte, North Carolina, USA) is an American gospel music songwriter, record producer and artist. He studied at Cincinnati Conservatory, where he earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts Degree in music. While in Cincinnati, he was also the Minister of Music at the Southern Baptist Church on Reading Road. The multiple Grammy and Stellar Award winner has collaborated with a diverse roster, as vocal coach to the R&B group En Vogue, musical director for Stephanie Mills, songwriter for The Clark Sisters, and collaborator with a host of artists including Peabo Bryson, Kirk Franklin, Karen Clark Sheard, Donnie McClurkin, and Mary J. Blige.
Dont Forget To Remember
Donald Lawrence
Dont Forget To Remember
Dont Forget To Remember
Last played on
Spiritual
Donald Lawrence
Spiritual
Spiritual
Last played on
I Can't Complain
Donald Lawrence
I Can't Complain
I Can't Complain
Last played on
